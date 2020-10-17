UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 38 cases of firing (according to the Syrian side - 32) in the provinces of Idlib (28), Aleppo (3), Latakia (7). The Turkish side has registered 23 truce breaches (the Russian part of the representation has confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 456 Syrian refugees, including 137 women and 233 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 25 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

