Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 3 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded three violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (33 of them according to the Syrian side) including 19 in Idlib province, four in Aleppo province, 13 in Latakia province and two in Hama province. The Turkish part of the mission reported on three facts of opening fire (none of which confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out two humanitarian actions in the past 24 hours, delivering 250 food kits to the residents of Homs province and 440 food kits to the residents of Hasakah province.

Over the past day, 483 Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon, the ministry added.

"Over the past 24 hours, 483 refugees (including 145 women and 246 children) returned to Syria from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," a bulletin published on the ministry's website read.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 5.1 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the defense ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 10 explosive items.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations.�As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country. Russia and Turkey monitor breaches of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.