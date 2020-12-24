Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over 24 Hours - Ministry of Defense

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 cases of opening fire (36 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-21, Aleppo-2, Latakia-9, Hama-6.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 4 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that two humanitarian actions were conducted by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.6 hectares (3.95 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.