UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 39 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers None - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russia Records 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers None - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 39 facts of opening fire (36 of them according to the Syrian side) including 24 in Idlib province, two in Aleppo province, four in Latakia province and nine in Hama province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian action in the past 24 hours, delivering 250 food kits to the residents of Aleppo province.

Meanwhile, a further 460 Syrian refugees, including 138 women and 235 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

2 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

4 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.