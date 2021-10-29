UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 39,849 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia Records 39,849 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia registered 39,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,096 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,432,546, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 39,849 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,442 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,511 infections, down from 8,440 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,452 cases, up from 3,186, and the Moscow region with 2,556 cases, down from 2,639.

The response center reported a new single-day record of 1,163 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,159 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 236,220.

In the same 24 hours, 30,462 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 29,318 the day before, bringing the total to 7,302,515.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist at ..

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist attractions

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian nation ..

ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian national at BKIAP

39 minutes ago
 Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC conti ..

Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC continues

39 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

39 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

49 minutes ago
 Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020 ..

Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020-21

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.