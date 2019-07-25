Russia Records 4 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered four truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered four truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered four cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Hama (3). The Turkish side has registered six cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (3) and Hama (3)," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in conflict-ridden Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps the Syrian government in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.