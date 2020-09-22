UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Tue 22nd September 2020

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered four cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Latakia (1) and Idlib (2). The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has delivered 440 humanitarian food packages to the settlement of Khirbat Fulayfil in Raqqah province.

