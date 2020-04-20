Russia Records 4,268 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:56 PM

Russia has registered 4,268 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 47,121, the national coronavirus response response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,268 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 47,121, the national coronavirus response response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 4,268 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 76 regions. Of these, 1,935 (or 45.

3 percent) have been detected actively as those who have been in contact with infected people, without showing clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 47,121 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions.

Of all the new cases, 2,026 have been registered in Moscow, 578 in Moscow region and 113 in Nizhny Novgorod region.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 44 to 405 over the past 24 hours.

As many as 115 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 3,446.

