Russia Records 4,744 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Total Rises To 961,493 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 4,744 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Total Rises to 961,493 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia registered 4,744 new cases of the coronavirus, which brings the cumulative total to 961,493, the response center told reporters on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia recorded 4,744 new cases of the coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 1,100 (23.

2 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow registered 625 new cases, St. Petersburg 182, Moscow region 148.

Russia has recorded 2,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 773,095. The death toll reached 65 in the past 24 hours, the total amounting to 12,448.

More Stories From World

