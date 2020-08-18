Russia Records 4,748 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,748 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,892 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 932,493, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,748 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,377 (29 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 932,493, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 693 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 157 cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 149 cases (compared to 690, 159 and 141 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 132 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (55 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,872.

As many as 6,527 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,133  yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 742,628.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 32.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 225,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

