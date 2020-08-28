Russia Records 4,829 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 980,405 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russia has recorded 4,829 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 980,405, the coronavirus response center said Friday.

Moscow registered 654 cases, St. Petersburg 187, the Moscow region 150.

In the same period, 110 deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 16,914, and 5,905 recoveries bringing the total to 798,466.