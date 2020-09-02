Russia Records 4,952 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 1,005,000 - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russia has registered 4,952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,005,000, the coronavirus response center said Wednesday.

Officials registered 115 deaths in this period, bringing the total to 17,414, and 5,464 recoveries, which brings the total to 821,169.

Not a single case has been recorded in Chukotka autonomous region in the Far East in the past 24 hours. Moscow reported 625 cases, St. Petersburg 189, the Moscow region 158.