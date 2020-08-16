UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 4,969 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 4,969 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,969 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,061 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 922,853, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,969 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,284 (25.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 922,853, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 688 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 163 cases and the Moscow Region with 154 cases.

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 68 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (119 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,685.

As many as 3,557 coronavirus patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 732,968.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 32.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 229,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

