Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 4,980 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 990,326 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Russia has recorded 4,980 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 4,941 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 990,326, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

Over the past day, Moscow has registered 695 cases, St.

Petersburg 186, and the Moscow region 165.

In the same period, 68 deaths were recorded, down from 111 the day before, bringing the total to 17,093, and 2,599 recoveries, down from 5,917 the day before, bringing the total to 806,982.

