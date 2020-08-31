UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 4,993 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 995,319 - Response Center

Russia registered 4,993 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 995,319, the federal response center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia registered 4,993 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 995,319, the Federal response center said Monday.

Moscow recorded 685 news cases, St. Petersburg 188, the Moscow region 146.

The center recorded 83 deaths, which brings the total to 17,176, and 2,405 recoveries, which brings the total to 809,387.

