Russia Records 4,995 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,009,995 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia has registered 4,995 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,009,995, the coronavirus response center said Thursday.

No cases have been reported in Nenets autonomous region and Chukotka.

Moscow reported 690 cases, St. Petersburg 191, the Moscow region 163.

In this period, the country has also registered 114 deaths, bringing the total to 17,528, and 5,766 recoveries, bringing the total to 826,935.