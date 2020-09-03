UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 4,995 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,009,995 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Russia Records 4,995 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,009,995 - Response Center

Russia has registered 4,995 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,009,995, the coronavirus response center said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia has registered 4,995 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,009,995, the coronavirus response center said Thursday.

No cases have been reported in Nenets autonomous region and Chukotka.

Moscow reported 690 cases, St. Petersburg 191, the Moscow region 163.

In this period, the country has also registered 114 deaths, bringing the total to 17,528, and 5,766 recoveries, bringing the total to 826,935.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

7 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.