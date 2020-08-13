UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 5,057 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 5,057 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,057 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,102 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 907,758, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,057 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,331 (26.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 907,758, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 692 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 162 cases and St.

Petersburg with 160 cases (compared to 689, 167 and 161 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 124 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (129 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,384.

As many as 6,098 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,123 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 716,396.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 233,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Russia Died St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

23 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

26 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

51 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

56 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.