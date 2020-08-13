Russia Records 5,057 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,057 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,102 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 907,758, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,057 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,331 (26.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 907,758, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 692 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 162 cases and St.

Petersburg with 160 cases (compared to 689, 167 and 161 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 124 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (129 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,384.

As many as 6,098 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,123 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 716,396.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 233,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.