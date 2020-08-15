Russia Records 5,061 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,061 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,065 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 917,884, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,061 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,351 (26.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 917,884, with a daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 695 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 162 cases and the Sverdlovsk region with 158 cases.

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 119 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (114 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,617.

As many as 6,447 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,568 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 729,411.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 231,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.