Russia Records 5,110 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,015,105 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,110 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,015,105, the Federal response center said Friday.

Moscow recorded 692 cases, St. Petersburg 193, the Moscow region 164.

In the same period, Russia recorded 121 deaths, bringing the total to 17,649, and 5,812 recoveries, bringing the total to 832,747.