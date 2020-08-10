UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,118 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,118 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,189 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 892,654, the country's coronavirus response center said Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,118 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,356 (26.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 892,654, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 694 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 179 cases and St.

Petersburg with 157 cases (compared to 689, 184 and 160 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 70 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (77 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,001.

As many as 3,259 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,215 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 696,681.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 30.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 240,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

