Russia Records 5,185 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,185 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,195 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,030,690, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,185 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,223 (23.

6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,030,690.

Moscow recorded 690 cases, St. Petersburg registered 196 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 166 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 51 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 17,871, and 2,328 recoveries, taking the total to 843,277.