UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 5,195 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,025,505 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 5,195 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,025,505 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,195 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,025,505, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,195 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,156 (22.

2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 620 cases, St. Petersburg registered 192 cases, the Moscow region confirmed 167 new cases.

In the same period, Russia recorded 61 deaths, bringing the total to 17,820, and 2,823 recoveries, taking the total to 840,949.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

2 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

13 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.