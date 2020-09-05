UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,205 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,020,310 - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,205 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,020,310, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,205 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,020,310, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,205 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,249 (24 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 671 cases, St. Petersburg registered 195 cases, the Moscow region confirmed 168 new cases.

In the same period, Russia recorded 110 deaths, bringing the total to 17,759, and 5,379 recoveries, taking the total to 838,126.

