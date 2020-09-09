UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,218 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,099 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,041,007, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,099 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,041,007, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,218 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,195 (22.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,041,007.

Moscow recorded 642 cases, St.

Petersburg registered 218 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 164 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and Sevastopol.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 142 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,135, and 6,409 recoveries, taking the total to 856,458.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 39.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 205,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

