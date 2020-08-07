UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,241 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,241 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,267 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 877,135, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,241 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,421 (27.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 877,135, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 686 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 180 cases and the Moscow Region with 158 new cases (compared to 684, 183 and 159 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 119 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (116 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,725.

As many as 7,235 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,331yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 683,592.

