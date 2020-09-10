UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,363 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,363 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,218 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,046,370, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,363 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,218 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,046,370, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,363 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,302 (24.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,046,370.

Moscow recorded 695 cases, St.

Petersburg registered 215 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 169 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 128 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,263, and 5,915 recoveries, taking the total to 862,373.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 39.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 208,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

