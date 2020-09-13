UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,449 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 5,449 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,449 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,062,811, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,449 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,238 (23.

5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 650 cases, St. Petersburg registered 206 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 166 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 94 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,578, and 2,690 recoveries, taking the total to 876,225.

