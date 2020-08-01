UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,462 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,482 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,462 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,356 (24.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 845,443.

Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 202 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 170 new cases (compared to 695, 215 and 171 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (161 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,058.

As many as 8,755 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,755 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 638,410.

