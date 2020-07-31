UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 5,482 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 5,482 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,482 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,509 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 839,981, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,482 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,396 (25.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This beings the total case count to 839,981.

Moscow has registered 695 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 210 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 171 new cases (compared to 678, 215 and 172 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 161 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (129 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,963.

As many as 8,755 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 9,322 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 638,410.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 28.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 257,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Russia Died Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

24 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

35 minutes ago

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.