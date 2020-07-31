Russia Records 5,482 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,482 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,509 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 839,981, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,482 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,396 (25.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This beings the total case count to 839,981.

Moscow has registered 695 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 210 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 171 new cases (compared to 678, 215 and 172 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 161 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (129 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,963.

As many as 8,755 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 9,322 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 638,410.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 28.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 257,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.