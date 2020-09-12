Russia Records 5,488 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,488 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,057,362, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,229 (22.

4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 670 cases, St. Petersburg registered 203 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 170 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 119 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,484, and 5,428 recoveries, taking the total to 873,535.