Russia Records 5,529 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,529 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,509 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,073,849, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,529 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,245 (22.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total tally has reached 1,073,849.

Moscow recorded 730 cases, St.

Petersburg registered 206 cases, and the Rostov region confirmed 165 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 150 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,785, and 5,605 recoveries, taking the total to 884,305.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 41.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 218,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.