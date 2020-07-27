Russia Records 5,635 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,635 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,765 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 818,120, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,635 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,404 (24.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The total case count has thus reached 818,120, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 694 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 252 cases and the Nizhny Novgorod with 188 new cases (compared to 683, 241 and 177 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 85 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (77 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,354.

As many as 3,079 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 3,110 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 603,329.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 27.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and almost 264,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.