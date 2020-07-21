UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 5,842 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 5,842 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,842 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,940 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 783,328, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,842 COVID-19 cases in 81 regions, of which 1,412 (24.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 783,328, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 percent.

Moscow has registered 602 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 228 new cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 227 new cases (compared to 578, 236 and 234 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in Sevastopol, the Republic of Kalmykia, the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 153 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (85 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 12,580.

A total of 8,782 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 3,258 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 562,384.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 25.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 270,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

