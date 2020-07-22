UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 5,862 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,862 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,842 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 789,190, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,862 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,516 (25.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 789,190, with the daily increase dropping to 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 638 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 234 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 221 new cases (compared to 602, 227 and 228 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 165 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (153 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 12,745.

A total of 9,669 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,782 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 572,053.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 25.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 267,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

