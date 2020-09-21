UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 6,196 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Russia Records 6,196 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,196 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,148 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,109,595, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,196 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,148 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,109,595, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,196 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,589 (25.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,109,595.

Of all the newly detected cases, 915 were confirmed in Moscow, 209 in St.

Petersburg and 193 in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 71 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,489, and 2,616 recoveries, taking the total to 911,973.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 43.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 242,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Divorced-mother of one raped for 25 days in Pind D ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - ..

1 minute ago

Biker killed in kasur

1 minute ago

Int'l Day of Peace urges for harmony worldwide:Sec ..

1 minute ago

Renowned Sufi qawwal 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri remember ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees UN Human Rights Coun ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.