Russia Records 6,196 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,196 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,148 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,109,595, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,196 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,589 (25.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,109,595.

Of all the newly detected cases, 915 were confirmed in Moscow, 209 in St.

Petersburg and 193 in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 71 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,489, and 2,616 recoveries, taking the total to 911,973.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 43.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 242,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.