Russia Records 6,248 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,248 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,537 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 739,947, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,248 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,531 (24.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 739,947 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 613 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 281 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 268 cases (compared to 672, 291 and 270 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 175 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (104 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 11,614.

A total of 8,804 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 2,960 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 512,825.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 23.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and almost 274,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.