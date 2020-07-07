UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 6,368 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 694,230 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russia Records 6,368 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 694,230 - Response Center

Russia has recorded 6,368 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the total to 694,230, the coronavirus response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,368 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the total to 694,230, the coronavirus response center said Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,368 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 82 regions of Russia, including 1,902 cases presenting without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow has recorded 629 cases, which is a higher daily count than in any other region, but Moscow and Moscow region have the lowest rate of increase in new cases at 0.3 percent. Crimea, Republic of Kalmykia, and Nenets Autonomous Okrug have not reported any new cases at all.

Russia has recorded 9,551 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 463,880.

According to the response center, 198 patients with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has reached 10,494.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adviser to Head of Russia's Space Agency Detained ..

9 seconds ago

4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Mirpur AJK, its ad ..

10 seconds ago

UK newspaper publisher to cut 550 jobs on virus fa ..

9 minutes ago

Tie for warmest June globally, Siberia sizzles: EU ..

9 minutes ago

Indian Defense Chief Holds Meeting on Infrastructu ..

9 minutes ago

US House Democrats Propose Spending Bill That Woul ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.