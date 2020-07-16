UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 6,428 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Records 6,428 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,428 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,422 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 752,797, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,428 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,549 (24.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 752,797 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 531 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 349 new cases and St.

Petersburg with 256 new cases (compared to 628, 263 and 264 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 167 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (156 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 11,937.

A total of 8,443 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 10,424 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 531,692.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 24 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 273,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

