Russia Records 6,431 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,215 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,122,241, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,215 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,122,241, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,431 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,557 (24.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,122,241.

Of all the newly detected cases, 970 were confirmed in Moscow, 215 in Moscow region and 208 in St. Petersburg.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 150 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,799, and 5,750 recoveries, taking the total to 923,699.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 43.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 217,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

