Russia Records 6,537 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,537 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,615 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 733,699, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,537 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,674 (25.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 733,699 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase amounting to 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 672 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 291 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region with 270 cases (compared to 679, 293 and 267 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 104 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours, which is quite a significant decrease from the 130 fatalities recorded on Sunday. The total death toll has reached 11,439.

A total of 2,960 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 3,615 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 504,021.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 23.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 275,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.