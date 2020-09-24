Russia Records 6,595 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,431 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,128,836, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,595 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,580 (24 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,128,836.

Of all the newly detected cases, 1,050 were confirmed in Moscow, 215 in St.

Petersburg and 205 in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 149 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,948, and 6,130 recoveries, taking the total to 929,829.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 43.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 222,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.