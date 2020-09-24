UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 6,595 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:57 PM

Russia Records 6,595 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,431 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,128,836, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,431 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,128,836, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,595 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,580 (24 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,128,836.

Of all the newly detected cases, 1,050 were confirmed in Moscow, 215 in St.

Petersburg and 205 in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 149 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,948, and 6,130 recoveries, taking the total to 929,829.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 43.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 222,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: I ..

7 minutes ago

IGP directs all police officials to improve perfor ..

6 seconds ago

CTP to set up traffic education camps

7 seconds ago

Rs219.556 mln released for aviation sector project ..

9 seconds ago

Anti-poverty SDGs by 2030: PM to virtually address ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Fails to Explain to EU Why It Extended 'Bla ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.