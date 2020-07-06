UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 6,611 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 687,862 - Response Center

Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 687, 862, the response center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 687, 862, the response center said Monday.

The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, 1,907 of the 6,611 show no symptoms.

Moscow had 685 cases recorded, the highest daily count in Russia, followed by 292 cases in the Moscow region, 289 in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, and 280 in St. Petersburg.

In the last 24 hours, 3,579 people have been discharged from the hospital. The total of recoveries has reached 454,329. Over the same 24 hours, 135 people died, with the cumulative death toll reaching 10,296 people.

Moscow shows the slowest rate of increase in new cases at 0.3 percent and is followed by the Moscow region, North Ossetia and Ingushetia with 0.5 percent.

