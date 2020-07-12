Russia Records 6,615 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 727,162 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,615 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 727,162, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,615 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, including 1,491 (22.5 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow has registered 679 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 293 new cases.

At the same time, 3,615 people have been discharged after the coronavirus treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 501,061. In the past 24 hours, 130 patients with the coronavirus died, with the total death toll reaching 11,335.