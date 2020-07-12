UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 6,615 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 727,162 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 6,615 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 727,162 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,615 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 727,162, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,615 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, including 1,491 (22.5 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow has registered 679 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 293 new cases.

At the same time, 3,615 people have been discharged after the coronavirus treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 501,061. In the past 24 hours, 130 patients with the coronavirus died, with the total death toll reaching 11,335.

Related Topics

Russia Died St. Petersburg Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continues to deliver food assistance to Yemen& ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

14 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.