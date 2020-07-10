UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 6,635 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has recorded 6,635 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings cumulative total to 713,936, the response center said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,635 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings cumulative total to 713,936, the response center said Friday.

Moscow, the Moscow region, and the Chechen republic show the lowest rate of increase in new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 7,752 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 489,068. In the same period, 174 people died, which brings the cumulative coronavirus death toll to 11,017.

