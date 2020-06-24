UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Russia Records 7,176 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Tally Exceeds 600,000 - Center

Russia has registered 7,176 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,176 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,176 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,272 (31.

6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 606,881 cases (+1.2 percent) in 85 regions so far.

Of all the new cases, 811 have been registered in Moscow, 507 in the Moscow Region and 323 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 154 to 8,513.

As many as 12,393 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country, bringing the total number of cured people to 368,822.

