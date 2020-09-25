UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 7,212 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Bringing Total To 1,136,048- Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 7,212 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 1,136,048- Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia recorded 7,212 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from 6,595 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,136,048, the Federal response center said Friday.

Moscow registers 1,560 infections, an increase compared to Thursday's 1,050 new cases. St. Petersburg recorded 224 new cases, the Moscow region 208.

The response center reported 108 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 20,056, and 4,317 recoveries, which brings the total to 934,146.  

