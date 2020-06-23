UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 7,425 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Nears 600,000 - Center

Russia has registered 7,425 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,600 yesterday), bringing the total count to 599,705, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,425 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,600 yesterday), bringing the total count to 599,705, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,425 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,427 (32.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 599,705 cases (+1.3 percent) in 85 regions so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,081 have been registered in Moscow, 504 in the Moscow Region and 319 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 1,068, 506 and 295, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 153 (95 yesterday) to 8,359.

As many as 12,013 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (4,705 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 356,429.

Over 17.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 312,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

