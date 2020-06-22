Russia Records 7,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,728 yesterday), bringing the total count to 592,280, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,728 yesterday), bringing the total count to 592,280, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,600 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,473 (32.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country had confirmed 592,280 cases (+1.3 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,068 have been registered in Moscow, 506 in the Moscow Region and 295 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 968, 549 and 294, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 95 (109 yesterday) to 8,206.

As many as 4,705 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (5,119 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 344,416.

Over 17.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 312,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.