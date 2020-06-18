UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 7,790 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Daily Increase At 1.4% Again- Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:23 PM

Russia Records 7,790 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Daily Increase at 1.4% Again- Center

Russia has registered 7,790 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,843 yesterday), pushing the total count to 561,091, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,790 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,843 yesterday), pushing the total count to 561,091, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,790 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,450 (31.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 561,091 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.4 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,065 have been registered in Moscow, 680 in the Moscow region and 243 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (compared to yesterday's 1,065, 680 and 237, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 182 (194 yesterday) to 7,660.

As many as 9,621 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,036 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 313,963.

Over 15.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 309,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

