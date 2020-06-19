UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 7,972 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 7,972 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,790 yesterday), bringing the total count to 569,063, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,972 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,790 yesterday), bringing the total count to 569,063, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,972 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,610 (32.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country has so far confirmed 569,063 cases (+1.4 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,136 have been registered in Moscow, 646 in the Moscow region and 259 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (compared to yesterday's 1,040, 667 and 243, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 181 (182 yesterday) to 7,841.

As many as 10,443 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (9,621 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 324,406.

Over 16.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 310,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

